Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
design_artgo

ed sheeran, simple ES mark

design_artgo
design_artgo
Hire Me
  • Save
ed sheeran, simple ES mark vector ui illustration typography flat design minimal branding luxury classy simple logos logo
Download color palette

I like simple and classy, how about you?
Please drope me a message if you need brand Identity design, your satisfaction is guaranteed.
yohanesmulatargo@gmail.com
+6281369121169, whatsapp
.
text only for aesthetics, for sale

design_artgo
design_artgo
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by design_artgo

View profile
    • Like