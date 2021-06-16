Azie Melasari
Odama

Sushi Restaurant Apps Exploration 🍙 - Animation

Sushi Restaurant Apps Exploration 🍙 - Animation
Hi Japan Lovers! 👋

This is my exploration about Sushi Apps Exploration🍣. Sushi Apps about sushi restaurant that can be ordered online. Hope you like it guys. Cheers! ✨

We available for work together :
📩Email Us : odamastudio@gmail.com
😎Instagram : Odama Studio

Rebound of
Sushi Apps Exploration 🍣
Turn your idea to design with innovative solution ✨
