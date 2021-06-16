Times Three Cafe

#projectbyideology

Times Three Café is a newly opened local café that offers quality food and beverages, atmosphere and hospitality at affordable price. With minimal but modern settings, it’s a perfect place for conversations with friends over coffee.

The two cups in the logo represent the development of a bond, bringing opposites together in partnership. The hand-drawn strokes are used to deliver a feeling of friendliness and warmth to customers.

