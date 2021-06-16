Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Prasetyo Adi Mukti

Paramovii - Website Movie Review

Paramovii - Website Movie Review design review movie app web ux
This is the UI design that I made called paramovii. paramovii is a website where you can see movie and TV series reviews.

Posted on Jun 16, 2021
