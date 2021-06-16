Ideology Design Studio

Times Three Cafe

Ideology Design Studio
Ideology Design Studio
  • Save
Times Three Cafe logo illustration branding brand visual identity identity design art direction brand design design
Download color palette

#projectbyideology
-
Times Three Café is a newly opened local café that offers quality food and beverages, atmosphere and hospitality at affordable price. With minimal but modern settings, it’s a perfect place for conversations with friends over coffee.
The two cups in the logo represent the development of a bond, bringing opposites together in partnership. The hand-drawn strokes are used to deliver a feeling of friendliness and warmth to customers.
Photo Credits: Times Three
~~
Instagram l Vimeo l Behance l Dribbble | LinkedIn 𐅉
@ideologydesignstudio

Ideology Design Studio
Ideology Design Studio

More by Ideology Design Studio

View profile
    • Like