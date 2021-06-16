Times Three Cafe

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
#projectbyideology
-
Times Three Café is a newly opened local café that offers quality food and beverages, atmosphere and hospitality at affordable price. With minimal but modern settings, it’s a perfect place for conversations with friends over coffee.
The two cups in the logo represent the development of a bond, bringing opposites together in partnership. The hand-drawn strokes are used to deliver a feeling of friendliness and warmth to customers.
Photo Credits: Times Three
~~
Instagram l Vimeo l Behance l Dribbble | LinkedIn 𐅉
@ideologydesignstudio