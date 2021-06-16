SMASH WALL is display font that inspired by a wall that was cracked because of being hit, the character of this font is strong and bold. the pieces are made as realistic as possible, as if they were broken by being hit. each character has 3 versions of fractional locations, above, middle and below.

To access the alternate glyphs, you need a program that supports OpenType features such as Adobe Illustrator CS, Adobe Photoshop CC, Adobe Indesign and Corel Draw.

In Zip Package :

– SMASH WALL otf

– SMASH WALL ttf

– SMASH WALL woff

If you have any questions, feedback or comments, please feel free to send me a PM or email me at putra.designer@gmail.com

