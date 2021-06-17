fattah setiawan

Leftover Logo & Graphic Concept

fattah setiawan
fattah setiawan
  • Save
Leftover Logo & Graphic Concept visual identity illustration logotype logodesign minimal design branding logo
Leftover Logo & Graphic Concept visual identity illustration logotype logodesign minimal design branding logo
Leftover Logo & Graphic Concept visual identity illustration logotype logodesign minimal design branding logo
Leftover Logo & Graphic Concept visual identity illustration logotype logodesign minimal design branding logo
Download color palette
  1. Untitled-1.jpg
  2. Untitled-2.jpg
  3. Untitled-3.jpg
  4. Untitled-4.jpg

Throwback to last year project. Logo design and graphic concept for @ileftover 's album. Illustration by @zukalnid

fattah setiawan
fattah setiawan
Designing brand identity that converts

More by fattah setiawan

View profile
    • Like