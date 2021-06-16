Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
lingga Prasetya

fishing app

lingga Prasetya
lingga Prasetya
  • Save
fishing app vacation lake fishing design illustration app ux ui
Download color palette

Hello, today I share the results of exploration about the fishing application. If you like it please press the "love" button. And feel free to give me some feedback

View all tags
Posted on Jun 16, 2021
lingga Prasetya
lingga Prasetya

More by lingga Prasetya

View profile
    • Like