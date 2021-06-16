Sari Braga

Comfy workplace in winter (1/7 versions)

Sari Braga
Sari Braga
  • Save
Comfy workplace in winter (1/7 versions) ui art design illustrator flat minimal workplace graphic design illustration
Download color palette

Uploaded something about winter even though we're not in winter now. I have 6 more series of illustrations about this kind of topic. If you are curious, please stay tuned because I'll upload it daily!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 16, 2021
Sari Braga
Sari Braga

More by Sari Braga

View profile
    • Like