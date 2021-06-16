Hello friends 🍑 Finally the ✳REFRESH Concept is FINISHED!

To spent my time in unemployment , i decided to lift my depressed brain up by experimenting with making simple landing page for On-call Facial and Skincare Treatment Service, i named it ✳REFRESH . Here i show you the general visual view. I only made the landing page. So bear with me and I hope you like it.

Check my behance page to view all the page i made! If you have any criticsm, advice, just reply it!

:::check my behance for full : https://www.behance.net/gallery/121682827/REFRESH-Landing-Page-Design-

:::photo credit to : https://www.pexels.com/@shiny-diamond

