H²O: ALKALINE WATER (CONCEPT BRAND IDENTITY)

H²O is naturally alkaline water from artesian springs with healthy minerals for ultra hydration and a delicious, smooth taste.

The water we drink matters; it impacts our bodies, communities, and the environment. H²O upholds the highest standardswhen prioritizing sustainability with 100% recyclable, and 85% renewable packaging for maximum use of natural resources to protect the planet for generations to come.

Drinking pure, naturally alkaline spring water is healthier for you and the environment, and so is lessening our environmental impact. H²O’s mission is to help with both.

Producing 100% sustainable packaging, H²O uses clean, renewable resources with plant-based caps, aluminum foil and BPA-free plastic.

H²O is a branding project using the Quadradius Method of design for an alkaline spring water concept brand. This system forces the designer to simplify and create a corporate symbol. The Swiss method is much more difficult than it seems - like building an animal with lego or tangram with positive and negative space on graph paper. I chose an elephant because of the animal’s positive values. Elephants represent trust and honesty, which is important

when deciding what to put in your body.