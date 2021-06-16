Darrell Olson

Bald lady WIP

Bald lady WIP head illustration cinema 4d 3d
Working on skin shaders and getting better detail for a person I'm making, in Cinema 4D. Made base model in CC3.

Posted on Jun 16, 2021
