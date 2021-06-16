Qusai Akoud

Tough Tech Summit

Qusai Akoud
Qusai Akoud
Hire Me
  • Save
Tough Tech Summit ui typography website design design
Download color palette

Clock icons are SVGs that programmatically draw the time period given by two time inputs. Check out the code here: https://codepen.io/qusai/full/OoppVZ

View all tags
Posted on Jun 16, 2021
Qusai Akoud
Qusai Akoud
Available for new projects
Hire Me

More by Qusai Akoud

View profile
    • Like