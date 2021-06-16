Satria Romanda

ui branding design eyewear glasses web logo graphic design
KACAMATAKU - Eyewear Store Home Page
Hey Dribbble People!

Here some of my exploration about eyewear, trying to keep center, and used a grid system that I've been learning quite this time. So, what do you think about my design? A pleasure to take all the comments and suggestions to improve my design skill. Thanks :)

Posted on Jun 16, 2021
