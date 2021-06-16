Passers and the Void

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
PxV - for short, "pass the void" are the same entity. The meaning: "Passers" are the souls, one that gives definition to the "void", the universe. The beginning and the end and the in-between is the void, so it cycles. How do you pass the void?