Passers and the Void animation logo branding motion graphics graphic design
PxV - for short, "pass the void" are the same entity. The meaning: "Passers" are the souls, one that gives definition to the "void", the universe. The beginning and the end and the in-between is the void, so it cycles. How do you pass the void?

Posted on Jun 16, 2021
