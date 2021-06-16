Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Jorge Sales

Direct Messaging | DailyUI 013

Jorge Sales
Jorge Sales
Direct Messaging | DailyUI 013 blue chat support customer text graphic design branding art ux ui illustration design
Hey! Hope you're doing great! Today I made a Direct Message screen, it's kind of a 'customer support' chat. What do you think I could improve?? On the other hand, It's only day 13/100 of the DailyUI challenge and I'm really having fun, you should enroll too! Great Day! #DailyUI

Posted on Jun 16, 2021
Jorge Sales
Jorge Sales

