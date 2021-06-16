Tung Chi Vo

Symptoms tracking - Medical app - Mobile App

Tung Chi Vo
Tung Chi Vo
  • Save
Symptoms tracking - Medical app - Mobile App mobile app dizzy sick data tracking symptoms doctor medicine medical
Download color palette

Hi guys,

Here is my recent exploration design for Medical Mobile App. Hope you like it and enjoy guys! :)

I have Real work under NDA, This is for fun!!

Thanks

View all tags
Posted on Jun 16, 2021
Tung Chi Vo
Tung Chi Vo

More by Tung Chi Vo

View profile
    • Like