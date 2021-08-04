Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
PLANK STICKERS

PLANK STICKERS wood plank branding the creative pain illustrator illustration vector
Introducing the everyone’s favorite piece of wood sticker. Measures at 1.5“ x 2.5” and made from a high-quality craft paper sticker backing (has a textured feel).

https://www.thecreativepain.com/shop/plank-stickers

Posted on Aug 4, 2021
Graphic Designer Illustrator, Problem Solver.
