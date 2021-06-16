Daily UI :: 005 – App Icon

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Daily UI Challenge #005
An application icon I developed as an extension of the brand identity project I previously worked on for antenatal education provider, BirthWise.
The concept expands upon the 'i dot' (tittle!) within the logo, which was representative of a baby in the womb, being surrounded with love, and the subtle suggestion of an egg/nucleus, which is more prominent in the icon design.