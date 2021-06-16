Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daily UI :: 005 – App Icon

Daily UI Challenge #005

An application icon I developed as an extension of the brand identity project I previously worked on for antenatal education provider, BirthWise.

The concept expands upon the 'i dot' (tittle!) within the logo, which was representative of a baby in the womb, being surrounded with love, and the subtle suggestion of an egg/nucleus, which is more prominent in the icon design.

Posted on Jun 16, 2021
