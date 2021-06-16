Meggie S

Announcement pregnant clouds sky flying storks babies bird feathers heavy tired announcement baby stork 2d animation animation illustration design vector 2d art
Trying to think of an entertaining way to tell studio I'm pregnant. Used illustrator and after effects

