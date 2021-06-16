Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Gamble and Huff

Gamble and Huff disco philly soul philadelphia design illustration typography gigposters posters gigposter poster
A labor of love, I drew this image as a tribute to the pioneers and godfathers of the Philly Soul sound (and through it disco itself) Kenneth Gamble and Leon Huff. You may not know the names but you love dozens of their songs and their sound is still informing hit songs today.

