EassyComm Company

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
مركز تقديم خدمة الرد على الاتصالات وخدمة العملاء. هذا الملف يوضح عملية تصميم الهوية البصرية لشركة "EassyComm"..
يمكنكم رؤية المشروع كاملاً على بيهانس: https://bit.ly/35roEll
The brand is providing call center services for companies (B2B). This file is presenting the branding process and the logo design of "EassyComm".
You always can see the full project on Behance: https://bit.ly/35roEll