EassyComm Company

مركز تقديم خدمة الرد على الاتصالات وخدمة العملاء. هذا الملف يوضح عملية تصميم الهوية البصرية لشركة "EassyComm"..

يمكنكم رؤية المشروع كاملاً على بيهانس: https://bit.ly/35roEll

The brand is providing call center services for companies (B2B). This file is presenting the branding process and the logo design of "EassyComm".

You always can see the full project on Behance: https://bit.ly/35roEll