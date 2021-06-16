Julia

Weekday Warmup: Retro Chrome

Weekday Warmup: Retro Chrome
Getting back to the #weekday-warmup. Kinda #synthwave #outrun, kinda #80s #retro. Used hipster ipsum for the text combo. Fonts are Harlow Solid Italic and Nimbus Sans Extd Black (Adobe Fonts). Following Retro Chrome tutorial on Envato Tuts+ here: https://buff.ly/3hmCpX8.

