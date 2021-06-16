Allison Lee

Mockup Banking App with wireframe

Allison Lee
Allison Lee
Hire Me
  • Save
Mockup Banking App with wireframe banking design practice wireframe website figma
Mockup Banking App with wireframe banking design practice wireframe website figma
Mockup Banking App with wireframe banking design practice wireframe website figma
Mockup Banking App with wireframe banking design practice wireframe website figma
Mockup Banking App with wireframe banking design practice wireframe website figma
Download color palette
  1. Sample without going crazy (3).png
  2. Sample without going crazy (4).png
  3. Sample without going crazy (5).png
  4. Sample without going crazy (6).png
  5. Sample without going crazy (7).png

Course Project

Course Info:
link: https://www.udemy.com/course/learn-figma-user-interface-design-essentials-uiux-design/

Feedback and comments are always welcome :)

--
Available for freelance and collaboration! Find me at:
Email: a913lee@gmail.com
LinkedIn: Allison Lee
❤️

View all tags
Posted on Jun 16, 2021
Allison Lee
Allison Lee
Hello, hello!🤭
Hire Me

More by Allison Lee

View profile
    • Like