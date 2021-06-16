Nicholas Campos

Daily UI #032 - Crowdfunding Campaign

Daily UI #032 - Crowdfunding Campaign design uxdesign ui uidesign dailyuichallenge dailyui challenge campaign crowdfunding 032
Daily UI #032
Hey, everyone 👋
This is my #032 shot here on Dribbble. I really hope you like it.
Tool: Figma
Font: Poppins
portfolio: www.nicholascampos.de
email: nicholasvieiracampos@gmail.com

