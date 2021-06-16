Nicholas Campos

Daily UI 031 - File Upload

Nicholas Campos
Nicholas Campos
  • Save
Daily UI 031 - File Upload ui uxdesign uidesign dailyuichallenge dailyui challenge fileupload upload file 031
Download color palette

Daily UI #031
Hey, everyone 👋
This is my #031 shot here on Dribbble. I really hope you like it.
Tool: Figma
Font: Poppins
portfolio: www.nicholascampos.de
email: nicholasvieiracampos@gmail.com

Nicholas Campos
Nicholas Campos

More by Nicholas Campos

View profile
    • Like