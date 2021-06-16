Athaya™️

Metal gorilla

Athaya™️
Athaya™️
  • Save
Metal gorilla graphic design mascot metallic metal monkey gorilla logo sports logo mascot logo illustration vector gaming design branding
Download color palette

Trying to apply some cinematic effect to my recent Gorilla logo work, thanks!

Athaya™️
Athaya™️

More by Athaya™️

View profile
    • Like