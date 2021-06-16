Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Josh Young

Wed Design Home Page

Josh Young
Josh Young
  • Save
Wed Design Home Page vector branding typography ux design
Download color palette

A web site home page mock up I made in Adobe XD.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 16, 2021
Josh Young
Josh Young

More by Josh Young

View profile
    • Like