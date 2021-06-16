Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Babylon App Logo Design #DailyUI #005

Babylon App Logo Design #DailyUI #005 ux branding typography illustration ui app design logo minimal
Babylon is a financial management app that helps people keep track of their income and expenditure, and allows them save towards goals or retirement, as well as grow their money through investments.

Posted on Jun 16, 2021
