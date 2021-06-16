Nicholas Campos

Daily UI 029 - Map

Daily UI 029 - Map design ui uidesign dailyuichallenge dailyui challenge map 029
Daily UI #029
Hey, everyone 👋
This is my #029 shot here on Dribbble. I really hope you like it.

Tool: Figma
Font: Poppins

portfolio: www.nicholascampos.de
email: nicholasvieiracampos@gmail.com

Posted on Jun 16, 2021
