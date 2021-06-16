Kristyn Braden

Sisila

Kristyn Braden
Kristyn Braden
Sisila woman visual design illustration
A recent illustration I did of one of my favorite fashion bloggers and photographers, Sisila Piring. I couldn’t decide which color way to go with. Comment your favorite!

Posted on Jun 16, 2021
Kristyn Braden
Kristyn Braden

