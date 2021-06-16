Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Hady Hayman

21 - Subshare - Homepage Wireframe

Hady Hayman
Hady Hayman
  • Save
21 - Subshare - Homepage Wireframe dailyui modern minimal landing page website homepage wireframe
Download color palette

A sneak peek of the wireframes I created for Subshare.

Within a redesign of an old outdated website, the wireframing stage can feel like a messy sandbox for the designer, but it's best to keep it organised to communicate ideas more clearly.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 16, 2021
Hady Hayman
Hady Hayman

More by Hady Hayman

View profile
    • Like