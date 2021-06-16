Shane Hennessy

Forest Pixel Art

Forest Pixel Art video game graphic design rpg game pixel inspiration inspiration game art game design scene design illustration hiking adventure tree trees forest photoshop pixel pixel art
Pixel character hiking through the forest. Grass and dirt pattern blocks create a foundation for the trees & foliage pixel art

