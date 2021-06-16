China City_HeFei

2021中国城市建筑插画系列

_

这是我日常的工作项目，我一直思考着如何用更有趣的方法去完成它，因为我希望在日常工作中也能积累一些新的东西。

于是我采用大胆的配色方案，通过使用Adobe Illustrator2021的颜色叠加技巧去实现更加奇幻的色彩表现，你所看到的都是只使用Adobe Illustrator2021来完成，这种技法非常有趣并实用，推荐你也试试。

2021 Chinese Urban Architecture Illustration Series

_

This is my daily work project and I've been thinking about how to do it in a more interesting way because I want to accumulate something new in my daily work as well.

So I used a bold color scheme in this project, using Adobe Illustrator2021's color overlay technique to achieve a more fantastical color expression, what you see is all done with Adobe Illustrator2021 only, this technique is very interesting and practical, I recommend you to try it too.