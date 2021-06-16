China City_HeFei

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
2021中国城市建筑插画系列
_
这是我日常的工作项目，我一直思考着如何用更有趣的方法去完成它，因为我希望在日常工作中也能积累一些新的东西。
于是我采用大胆的配色方案，通过使用Adobe Illustrator2021的颜色叠加技巧去实现更加奇幻的色彩表现，你所看到的都是只使用Adobe Illustrator2021来完成，这种技法非常有趣并实用，推荐你也试试。
2021 Chinese Urban Architecture Illustration Series
_
This is my daily work project and I've been thinking about how to do it in a more interesting way because I want to accumulate something new in my daily work as well.
So I used a bold color scheme in this project, using Adobe Illustrator2021's color overlay technique to achieve a more fantastical color expression, what you see is all done with Adobe Illustrator2021 only, this technique is very interesting and practical, I recommend you to try it too.