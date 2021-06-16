Zeina

Brixa

Zeina
Zeina
  • Save
Brixa fictional typogaphy character design illustration graphic design
Download color palette

Main character for an arcade video game based on blocks and bricks..

D8925ec03fb1eab7fb48453c6bd13c14
Rebound of
Design a character for a new video game.
By Dribbble
View all tags
Posted on Jun 16, 2021
Zeina
Zeina

More by Zeina

View profile
    • Like