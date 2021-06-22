Lisa Champ
Drive Coffee Monaco Mocha 6-Pack

Here it is in 6-pack format.

About the project:
We designed the label and photographed Drive Coffee’s latest cold brew, Monaco Mocha. It's available now and you can cop it on their site.

Photography:
Mike Banom

Design by:
Lisa Champ

A creative studio in New York City
