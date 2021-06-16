Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dimas Dwi Adiguna

Hello Skull - My First Digital Drawing

Hello Skull - My First Digital Drawing
My first digital drawing while learning Procreate. You may see some beginner-level brush stroke and confusing color scheme here, but let this skull be my first milestone in my learning journey.

Thanks all and looking for your feedback ✌

Posted on Jun 16, 2021
