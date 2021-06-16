Maggie Enterrios

Stork Pattern for Glassware

Stork Pattern for Glassware product design glass design illustration pattern botanical packaging surface design
Initial artwork, adapted for specialty printing on glass.
Artist Edition for Ritzenhoff.
See the full project: https://www.behance.net/gallery/121670467/Artist-Edition-Glassware

