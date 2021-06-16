Maggie Enterrios

Butterfly Pattern for Glassware

Maggie Enterrios
Maggie Enterrios
  • Save
Butterfly Pattern for Glassware nature poster tapestry glass floral surface design packaging botanical pattern illustration
Download color palette

Initial artwork, adapted for specialty printing on glass.
Artist Edition for Ritzenhoff.
See the full project: https://www.behance.net/gallery/121670467/Artist-Edition-Glassware

Maggie Enterrios
Maggie Enterrios

More by Maggie Enterrios

View profile
    • Like