Maggie Enterrios

Candle Label / Packaging Illustration

candle product design indesign sticker label floral surface design packaging botanical pattern illustration
Illustration and design direction for Joirmé's initial release of six signature scents. See the full project on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/121674543/Candle-Packaging

