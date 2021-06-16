Sprunk the video game soda

Sprunk is a carbonated lemon-lime beverage claimed in a Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas radio commercial to contain "10 times the caffeine and sugar", mixed with mercury, ether, and benzene, and packaged in fragmentation grenade-shaped cans. The company's slogan since Grand Theft Auto IV has been "The Essence of Life".

"If you want all of the taste with none of the waist. try our new improved Diet Sprunk. We replaced the sugar with cancerous neurotoxins — you'll never know the difference!"

— Sprunk on Bleeter