Brand campaigns and influence management dashboard

I am currently on a dashboard design frenzy. I just love it too much.

This dashboard is for all the Community and influence managers, to all the Brand PR specialists, to everyone working with influencers to create beautiful partnerships with influencers.

This is inspired by the Hivency agency. I created a full dashboard to manage in just a few moments every ongoing campaigns you are working on.

Please share your feedback with me, I'd love to get better at dashboards !