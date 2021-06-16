The Banana Store Brand Identity

Banana Store design, create and deliver only the best designs to the customers. Our missionis to strive for the creativity in designs and top notch quality in print.

The main goal of the project is to create a brand, that communicates Strength, Energy, Change, Revolution, and Moderism. And to achieve that, I had to create something bold, minimal, and attrative, a brand identity that gets attention from the busiest people.

It was really fun for me to work on this brand because I’d love to see the young people of the future get inspired by such a brand, hopefully inspire some of them to go out and try to make the Earth a better place each day.

Hope you like it! Press "L" on your keyboard if you do and follow me to not miss my new projects.

I'm available for new projects! waleeduighur@hotmail.com

Thanks for watching!