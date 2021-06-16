Hamza iklafen

#DailyUi 001 Sign in of a skating community app UI

Hamza iklafen
Hamza iklafen
  • Save
#DailyUi 001 Sign in of a skating community app UI trend 2021 glassmorphism interface sign in design
Download color palette

Hey Everyone🔥
I have started the #DailyUI challenge, and this is the first one. I have created this 2 page sign in up for an app brand called S-kape, dedicated to the community of skate lovers.

Email me: thebrandinghamza@gmail.com
Instagram l Behance l Linkedin

View all tags
Posted on Jun 16, 2021
Hamza iklafen
Hamza iklafen

More by Hamza iklafen

View profile
    • Like