Dead Design - The Orion

We've been posting "Dead" designs over on Instagram on the 13th of every month for a while and we know it's the 16th and not the 13th, but we're coming off a wonderful week away in the desert and the firehose back into real life meant we were a little behind on getting things posted.

We've expanded Dead Design Day in recent months beyond just killed design concepts, so this month we've got work that was approved and actually made it out into the world, but either no longer exists or is no longer in use.

😢 We're really mourning the loss of this brand for The Orion that was created for a new music venue that just never quite made it to fruition. The idea was amazing and we were excited to see it change the music scene here in Colorado Springs. Alas, its light faded before it could ever fully shine. One day, little star. One day. 💀 🖤