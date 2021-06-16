Luisa

Interactiv Mental Game

Luisa
Luisa
  • Save
Interactiv Mental Game leap motion meditation app ui ux app figma app game mental mind meditation cyber zen game game design app design
Download color palette

Design for a futuristic interactive game. During the gameplay, the psycho-emotional state is measured. The participant must 'meditatively' control his Avatar. Can be held at events with spectators - there is a Spectator Screen and Custom Screens.

Luisa
Luisa

More by Luisa

View profile
    • Like