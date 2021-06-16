Sami Khaled

Wanderlust

Wanderlust t-shirt logo illustration design custom type hand drawn brush script lettering typography brush lettering hand lettering
Script lettering inspired by Brush Lettering...I tried to break the word into two words to come up with this composition.

Graphic Designer, Lettering Artist & Illustrator, EG.
