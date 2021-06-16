Aldo Cervantes Saldaña

Loki icons

Aldo Cervantes Saldaña
Aldo Cervantes Saldaña
Hire Me
  • Save
Loki icons god disney comics comic marvel loki lines lineal linear line illustration vector minimal icons minimalism minimalist icon
Loki icons god disney comics comic marvel loki lines lineal linear line illustration vector minimal icons minimalism minimalist icon
Download color palette
  1. tva1.png
  2. tva2.png

Loki icons, made just for fun, not because I was burden with glorious purpose or anything.

Aldo Cervantes Saldaña
Aldo Cervantes Saldaña
Check out my "iconic" work :)
Hire Me

More by Aldo Cervantes Saldaña

View profile
    • Like