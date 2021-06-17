Jens Nielsen

Martine Myrup CV page

Jens Nielsen
Jens Nielsen
Hire Me
  • Save
Martine Myrup CV page swiss design swiss style swiss artist portfolio font
Download color palette

CV page I did for danish visual artist Martine Myrup.
Check it out on martinemyrup.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 17, 2021
Jens Nielsen
Jens Nielsen
Digital Designer, Father of two, Lover of sneakers
Hire Me

More by Jens Nielsen

View profile
    • Like