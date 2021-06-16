Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
alex pufan

A g with flair

alex pufan
alex pufan
  • Save
A g with flair bold simple art geometric agency branding graphic design graphic g logo letter
A g with flair bold simple art geometric agency branding graphic design graphic g logo letter
A g with flair bold simple art geometric agency branding graphic design graphic g logo letter
Download color palette
  1. g2.png
  2. g1.png
  3. g3.png

Simple geometric letter G based logo for a Graphic design agency.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 16, 2021
alex pufan
alex pufan
„A circle looks at a square and sees a badly made circle.“

More by alex pufan

View profile
    • Like